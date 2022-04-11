You’ll soon no longer be able to locate Loren Culp’s congressional campaign page on Facebook. That’s because Facebook will apparently remove his political page. On Twitter, Culp wrote that his campaign page was removed from Facebook without prior notification. However, the page remains live and has not been taken down yet.
“Just before my primary election in about 3 months from now, Facebook decides I should not be able to reach my 85,000 followers or anyone for that matter. How convenient. Free and fair elections right?”
Culp posted a screenshot of the message he received from Facebook.
Culp is running for the Washington’s 4th Congressional District seat, a post that is currently held by Republican incumbent Dan Newhouse.
Earlier this year, Culp was endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
KXLY reported that Culp has repeatedly promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments and has claimed election fraud in his race for governor against Jay Inslee and other political races of prominence.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Facebook for comment. Culp says he has appealed Facebook’s decision and is waiting to hear back.