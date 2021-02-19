MOSES LAKE - With the North Central Region in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, Fairchild Cinemas in Moses Lake is set to reopen Friday.
The theaters will be open Friday through Sunday, with seating capacity limited to 25 percent. Face coverings are required for moviegoers.
Current movie showings include “The Croods: A New Age,” “The Little Things,” “Marksman,” “Monster Hunter,” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” according to the company website.
Fairchild has mostly been closed since March due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theater was open for two weekends in November but was again forced to close down as Gov. Jay Inslee again tightened virus restrictions.
Movie tickets can be purchased at the door but staff recommends buying tickets online ahead of time due to the limited capacity. Showtimes and tickets are available online at www.fairchildcinemas.com.