ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of SR 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide. As of 10 p.m., the road remained closed as WSDOT crews clean up debris.
Fallen boulders on 97A prompts road closure; traffic diverted
