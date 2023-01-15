rocks

ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of SR 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide. As of 10 p.m., the road remained closed as WSDOT crews clean up debris. 