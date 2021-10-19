WENATCHEE - A large crowd of over 150 people spanned along Chelan Ave. to the intersection of 9th Street to protest the state’s vaccine mandates and the fallout that came after the Oct. 18 deadline. Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, says a the volume of attendees was much larger than expected.
“Medical freedom needs to be a thing,” Angela Dye, the event’s organizer, told KPQ. “It doesn’t matter if you choose to get the vaccine or not get the vaccine. You need to be able to make the choice.”
May Tussey also helped organize the event with her husband and son, all of whom lost their jobs with Confluence Health because of the mandate.
“This is not just for people who are directly impacted by the mandate, this is for every community member because it affects us all,” Tussey said. “We all need healthcare, we all need our law enforcement to protect us, we all need teachers, we all need WSDOT workers.”
KPQ reports that Confluence Health had over 400 employees who weren’t vaccinated. The rally was conducted near Confluence Health’s Mares Building.
Those responsible for coordinating the event hope to see more get involved in the ‘Wake Up Washington’ demonstrations moving forward.