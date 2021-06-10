SOAP LAKE - A family of eight is without a home after fire tore through their residence near Soap Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
The Shipovsky family that lived in the home consisted of a husband, wife, and their six children with ages ranging from 11-years-old to 2-years-old.
The mother and wife who lived in the home, Natalia Shipovsky, says no one was home at the time of the fire.
The Shipovsky’s neighbor, Lyudmila Grib, says the family is in need of clothes, shoes, pillows, blankets, mattresses, and more.
To support the Shipovsky family, reach out to Lyudmila Grib (Facebook name: Alimduyl Birg)
on Facebook.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.