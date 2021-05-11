CLE ELUM - On Tuesday, Stefani Eckles, the brother of the late Ian Eckles announced plans about her family raising money for the people who went looking for him after he disappeared last year.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s officials are certain that Eckles died at the hands of a dangerous fugitive during a hunting-related trip to Kittitas County in May of last year. Eckles lived in Kent.
Authorities believe Eckles was killed by Jorge Alcantara Gonzalez. It’s believed that Alcantara Gonzalez killed Eckles for his SUV in mid-May in the Mineral Springs area near Liberty.
Alcantara Gonzalez was captured and arrested after a three-week manhunt.
However, Eckles’s body has yet to be found after extensive searching by Kittitas County’s Search and Rescue crews. That’s why the Eckles family is holding a bake and store-bought goods sale at the Cle Elum Safeway on Sunday, May 16. The Eckles family will be selling Krispy Kreme donuts, treats from Costco, home-baked foods, and memorial rocks made to commemorate Ian’s life.
I am excited to honor my brother on the day he came to your area one year ago…,” Stefani Eckles wrote on Facebook.
All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Kittitas County Search and Rescue.