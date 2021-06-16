CONNELL - The family of the victims who were subjected to racist slurs that were shouted during a basketball game between Connell High School and Zillah High School spoke out. Family members told KNDO/KNDU-TV that they wished Connell would have handled the situation differently.
The two girls that were the subjects of the racist heckling are sisters who happen to be teammates on Zillah’s high school basketball team; both of whom are people of color.
"Why the hell did no one stand up for these girls, I just don't understand why the ad didn't tell them to stop why didn't the referees stop the game or kick those boys out I've seen people kicked out for way less," Izmani Moctezuma, the older sister of the victims, told KNDO/KNDU-TV.
A video capturing the racial outbursts caught the incident on camera in Connell’s gym in May. A group of patrons in the stands were making monkey gestures and sounds, and were referring to the girls as monkeys.
The family of the victims told KNDO/KNDU-TV that they are “grateful” for Connell High School’s post-game apology, but wish the Connell Athletic Director would have intervened sooner.
"He shouldn't have waited till the end of the game," said Moctezuna. "I don't care if it was in the 4th quarter and there was only 7 minutes left, I don't know when it happened, when he heard it he should have stopped it. That goes for anything and anybody. If you see something say something, this time it was our girls it was my sister but tomorrow it could be anybody."
Since then, the Connell High School has been put on probation and could participate in the post season after appealing to an initial sanction. The school was also fined $1,000 for the incident.
According to a social media post made by one of the victims, other teams who have played against Connell complain of the same issue. The girls say nothing has been done up until this incident.