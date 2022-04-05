ELLENSBURG - The family of a state trooper who died in an avalanche last year has partnered with Kittitas County Search and Rescue for new beacon boards to raise avalanche awareness.
Winter recreators in Kittitas County Sno-Parks have had access to the new safety boards for the past month, a project started after the loss of a state trooper.
On Feb. 8, 2021, state trooper and long-time Kittitas County resident Steven Houle was caught in an avalanche and buried while snow-biking in the French Cabin Creek area, north of Cle Elum. Deputies and search and rescue rode into the remote backcountry where Houle’s partner was able to lead emergency personnel to the scene. After hours of searching, Houle’s body was recovered and escorted home to his family.
“In the aftermath of their tragic loss, the Houle family joined in generous partnership with (Kittitas County Search and Rescue) to purchase and erect four Avalanche Beacon Boards for the heavily used Sno-Parks at French Cabin Creek, Cooper River, 29 Pines and Crystal Springs Sno-Parks,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
East beacon board reads “In Memory of Steve Houle — WSP 1168 — “ memorializing Houle’s badge number with the state patrol.
“Both (search and rescue) and the Houle family hope these boards and Steve’s memory will raise awareness of avalanche hazards and the steps winter recreations can take to stay safe when in slide-prone areas,” officials added.
The beacon boards will be taken down each spring and reinstalled each winter. The signs are solar powered and automatically activate with motion sensors. Using a lighted display, the boards show visitors whether their avalanche beacon is transmitting properly and also direct them to updated avalanche conditions and forecasts from the Northwest Avalanche Center. The boards also include basin avalanche safety practices.