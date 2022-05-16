QUINCY - The family of the fatal victim in Friday’s crash between a pickup truck and a bus near George has been revealed by the family. According to the wife of the victim’s nephew, 43-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed while driving to work in his pickup truck.
The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. at Adams Road and South Frontage Road, just south of Interstate 90.
The family says Guerrero worked as a crew boss for Dovex Fruit. The bus he collided with was carrying orchard workers, but it’s unknown as to which company the bus belonged to. Guerrero’s family says the bus pulled out in front of him, resulting in the crash. Others were injured in the wreck.
Now, Guerrero’s family is asking for help in supporting his wife and three children ages 11, 13 and 17. The funds will also go towards paying for funeral expenses. To donate in support of Guerrero’s family, click here.