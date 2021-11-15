Frank Tiegs, owner of Frank Tiegs LLC, the primary potato grower for Washington and Oregon Potato Company and President of Oregon and Washington Potato Company, is appealing a hefty penalty waged against him by Washington’s Department of Ecology.
According to the Capital Press, the six-figure fine was issued to Tiegs in October for allegedly irrigating 250 acres of peas and sweet corn in the summer of 2021 without a permit.
Frank Tiegs LLC filed an appeal on Friday, according to the Capital Press. Teigs’ attorney, James Buchal, told the Capital Press that Tiegs didn’t use more water than he was enitled to.
"We'll be showing the water was there and available," he told the publication.
The Department of Ecology says Tiegs unlawfully irrigated for five months from the Snake River’s McNary Pool, which warranted a $2,000-per-day fine, according to the state.
The Capital Press reports that the appeal alleges that the farm had fallowed 223 acres and another 27 acres that had been held in trust by the Ecology department. A trust permits users to temporarily leave water in rivers and streams without relinquishing the water right.
Ecology officials say the Columbia Basin water master mailed Tiegs LLC a letter on Aug. 4 and asked about what right the land was being irrigated. The water master reportedly followed up and confirmed that water-saving methods had not been employed.
The Capital Press reports that Benton County Water Conservancy Board chairman Darryll Olsen assisted in prepping the appeal; he says irrigation equipment had been altered to use less water.
Olsen says Ecology officials opted to fine the farm instead of offering a resolution.
"The whole thing was totally unnecessary," he told the publication.
Warden is home to a large-scale Washington Potato Company processing operation. The plant was damaged in a fire earlier this year.