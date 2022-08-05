LIND - A local farmer told KXLY this week that his farm equipment is believed to be responsible for the fire that destroyed 14 buildings on Lind’s south side on Thursday.
The blaze is fully contained, but not before it took out six homes and eight outbuildings.
Grant Miller told KXLY his combine started the fire and within minutes the blaze got out of hand.
“To have people’s homes, I know it burnt their whole lives, just turned upside down. It’s not fun. It’s devastating,” Miller told KXLY.
Investigators have yet to release the official cause of the fire.