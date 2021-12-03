PASCO - Frank Tiegs, owner of Frank Tiegs LLC, is appealing a $304,000 Department of Ecology fine that he now says is "unlawful."
Tiegs is affiliated with Washington Potato Company operations in Pasco and Warden.
According to the Capital Press, the six-figure fine was issued to Tiegs in October for allegedly irrigating 250 acres of peas and sweet corn in the summer of 2021 without a permit.
The Tri-City Herald reports that the Department of Ecology fined Tiegs for irrigating land from the Snake River’s McNary Pool without prior approval, yet the company reportedly had adequate unused water rights to cover the water it consumed, according to the appeal.
The Tri-City Herald states that at the same time, the Department of Ecology retroactively approved water use by the Washington state Department of Natural Resources on neighboring farm territory and allowed paperwork to be done after the fact. The Herald alluded to the reported fact that water was available for use in both cases, but Tiegs was apparently not allowed to finish paperwork after irrigating began on the 250 plot in question.
Tiegs told the Tri-City Herald he was under the assumption that the water use was lawful or he would have not started irrigating the property.
According to that appeal, Tiegs had no previous water fines.
The appeal contends that Ecology officials failed to initially attempt to achieve voluntary compliance by offering information and technical help in writing as mandated by state law.
Based on the Tri-City Herald’s article, the appeal alleges that there was no immediate harm to other water rights or to public resources, like water for wildlife and fish.
In an October press release, the Department of Ecology stated that the company’s illegal use of water “threatened streamflows on the Columbia and Snake rivers — critical rivers for salmon and steelhead. This was one of the driest and warmest on record for Washington with stream flows and fish passage already compromised.”
Tiegs reportedly stated that his company had the rights for at least 400 acres of water that it didn’t use and the unused water flowed into the Columbia River.
The Tri-City Herald reports that the Department of Ecology declined to comment on the appeal.
Warden is home to a large-scale Washington Potato Company processing operation. The plant was damaged in a fire earlier this year.