WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Police are looking for suspects who allegedly assaulted three fast-food workers at the Sonic Drive-In Tuesday night at around 9 p.m.
Authorities say two females threw punches at employees; the male the alleged assaulters were with was trying to hold them back.
After the fight, the trio left in a dark-colored Acura sedan.
The employees who were assaulted sustained minor injuries and one person was transported to a hospital after they began complaining about head pain.
Police couldn’t disclose why the fight started. The search for the suspects continues.