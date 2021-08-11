sonics

Surveillance footage capturing fight at Sonic

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Police are looking for suspects who allegedly assaulted three fast-food workers at the Sonic Drive-In Tuesday night at around 9 p.m.

Authorities say two females threw punches at employees; the male the alleged assaulters were with was trying to hold them back.

After the fight, the trio left in a dark-colored Acura sedan.

acura

suspect vehicle captured on camera 

The employees who were assaulted sustained minor injuries and one person was transported to a hospital after they began complaining about head pain.

Police couldn’t disclose why the fight started. The search for the suspects continues.