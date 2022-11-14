WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified.
The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
The coroner’s office will conduct autopsies this week.
Porfirio De Dios and his two sons died after their canoe capsized while fishing on Friday. Porfirio De Dios’ 10-year-old son was able to make it to shore and is home recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.