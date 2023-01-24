WATERVILLE - A teaching moment between a father and his daughter, who was learning how to drive, went completely awry last weekend when they were shot at during a murder near Waterville.
iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ obtained court documents filed Monday by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detailing what happened leading up to, during and after the fatal shooting on Saturday; it also went into detail about the two witnesses who reported the shooting.
Court records state that the witnesses were a 50-year-old father and his 15-year-old daughter who watched the execution-style shooting from their pickup truck.
KPQ reports that the father was teaching his daughter how to drive in winter conditions on Badger Mountain Road when they drove up on the crime scene. It was then that 27-year-old Dalton Potter of Wenatchee allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell at “point blank” range. Seconds after Longwell was shot dead, authorities say Potter pointed his gun at the two witnesses and opened fire. The father and daughter managed to evade the shooter without getting struck by bullets; their vehicle sustained some damage.
According to testimony provided by the father in the moments leading up to the shooting, he told authorities that they were behind a lime green Kia Soul that was driving erratically. The father and daughter saw the suspect vehicle stop on Badger Mountain Road at Wild Turkey Road. Court documents acquired by KPQ state that the daughter was at the wheel and had stopped about 150-200 feet away from the suspect car. The father says he saw what appeared to be a purse falling out of the vehicle. Following that, the father says he saw a woman exit the car in a violent manner; it appeared that she was pushed out or was pushing to exit the car. The father then saw the man leave the vehicle, walk around to where the woman was and pointed a gun at her. The father says he saw the man shoot the woman at least three times, hearing the shots. Seconds after, the dad and daughter ducked behind the dash in their truck as the man turned toward them and allegedly fired two shots at them. The father said the shooter got back into the car and drove towards Waterville.
According to detectives, a bullet penetrated the witness vehicle’s windshield on the driver’s side; the second bullet reportedly deflected off the truck’s hood. The bullet that went through the window narrowly missed the daughter.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area after the father called 9-1-1, prompting a manhunt for Dalton. Upon searching for the vehicle, deputies say they managed to track Dalton’s whereabouts to a home at 174 Mule Deer Road in East Wenatchee after seeing the suspect vehicle abandoned nearby. The man at the Mule Deer address told authorities that Dalton was inside his home and had asked to use the phone, claiming he was stuck on the mountain.
Court documents obtained by KPQ say a public address system was used to get Potter to come out of the home. After a short time, Potter came out and was arrested.
A Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol used by Potter, but was registered to the victim was found inside the home.
Dalton has yet to be formally charged. He faces a first-degree murder charge and faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder.