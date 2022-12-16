RICHLAND — The FBI and local drug task forces on Wednesday made one of the largest-ever drug seizures in eastern Washington.
FBI agents and several law enforcement agencies served a series of federal search warrants in the Tri-Cities area as part of an investigation into the use of the U.S. Postal Service to traffic large quantities of narcotics.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine and about one kilogram of cocaine. About $15,000 in cash and more than 20 firearms were also seized, according to federal court records.
Several suspects have been charged in connection to the investigation. Angel Ramos Barajas-Zarate was indicted for attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth. Hector Sanchez-Mendez is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. And Jeremy Obediha Hendricks and Nichole Diane Holland are charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.
The FBI and the U.S. Postal Service continue to investigate.
“I’m grateful to the FBI and our critical Safe Streets Task Force partners for working together to combat this dangerous poison,” stated U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. Without their combined efforts, more than 100,000 deadly fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine would not have been removed from the community. As a result, our neighborhoods and communities are safer and stronger.”