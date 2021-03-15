As part of the ongoing relief offered by the federal government during the pandemic, the Federal Communications Commission has ok’d a plan that will subsidize a portion of your internet bill…if you qualify.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute $10-$50 toward the purchase price.
Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?
A household is eligible if one member of the household:
- Qualifies for the Lifeline program;
- Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers' existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
When Can I Sign Up for the Benefit?
- The program has been authorized by the FCC, but the start date has not yet been established. The FCC is working to make the benefit available as quickly as possible. Please continue to check this page for program updates.
More Information for Broadband Providers
The program is open to all broadband providers, not just those currently offering Lifeline services. Participating providers will receive reimbursement from the program for delivering qualifying broadband services or devices to eligible households.