OKANOGAN — President Joe Biden has approved federal funding for Washington’s emergency declaration to help with recovery efforts from a series of severe storms in November.
The emergency proclamation issued by Gov. Jay Inslee includes Okanogan County. The storms brought high winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides in early November.
Federal funding is now available to state, tribal and local governments and certain nonprofits for emergency work and repairs or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms.
According to Inslee, storm damages, including the cost of repairs and ongoing impacts, are in excess of $25 million.
Other counties included in the proclamation are Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish and Wahkiakum.
The state’s Emergency Operations Center is active to coordinate resources to support local agencies.