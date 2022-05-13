OMAK - The U.S. Department of the Interior aims to bring the injustices that reportedly occurred at America’s 400 federally-run schools for Native American children to the forefront in the near future.
A national investigative report was released Friday by the U.S. Department of the Interior, months after hundreds of unmarked graves were found at Indian residential schools in Canada. The report is the first step for the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative launched by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland who is also Native American.
These boarding schools were designed to forcibly remove children from their families and place them with educators who suppressed the use of Native language and any learning of Native cultures and beliefs. There have been numerous reports of students being severely abused when these schools operated. Thousands of children never returned home.
Such schools began opening in the late 1880s and continued operating this way until as late as the 1960s, when new federal laws gave American Indians more rights and control of their children's education. The report concludes that more investigation is needed to better understand what occurred at these schools and their lasting impacts on American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians.
“The obligation to correct and heal those unspeakable wrongs extends to today,” Haaland wrote in her op-ed in the Washington Post. “Our administration has set out to forge a new path to engage with tribal communities and to live up to its trust and treaty responsibilities. But that obligation also requires that all Americans listen and learn, that we allow federal boarding school survivors and their families an opportunity to be heard, and that we engage in meaningful tribal consultation to seek justice. Though it is uncomfortable to learn that the country you love is capable of committing such acts, the first step to justice is acknowledging these painful truths and gaining a full understanding of their impacts so that we can unravel the threads of trauma and injustice that linger. We have a long road of healing ahead of us, but together with tribal nations, I am sure that we can work together for a future that we will all be proud to embrace,” Haaland stated.
Washington state had a total of 15 boarding schools. The only one that operated in north central Washington was St. Mary’s Mission in Omak, which opened in the late 1880’s and closed in 1973.
In 2011, a large monetary settlement was reached between 16 former St. Mary’s students and the Northwest Jesuits. Victims said they were abused by Rev. John Morse and others at the school. The abuse reportedly ranged from fondling to sodomy and rape.
When St. Mary’s was taken over by the Colville Confederated Tribes in 1973, it was closed and stayed shuttered for decades until it reopened in 2004 as the Paschal Sherman Indian School, which operates nothing like St. Mary’s Mission did decades ago. The private school is a reflection of Colville tribal heritage; it promotes, honors and embraces indigenous traditions and practices.