SEATTLE - A lawsuit filed by 105 state employees has failed to stop Washington’s Oct. 18 deadline from taking effect.
On Friday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his win in “…successfully defended Governor Inslee’s vaccine policy that ensures a safe and health work environment for all state employees.”
Barbara J. Rothstein of Seattle was the presiding judge.
The lawsuit alleged that the mandate was an “unconstitutional application” of the mandate by “categorically” denying accommodations for religious and medical exemptions. The lawsuit also accuses the Governor and his staff of acting “reckless” with “callous indifference to this reality.”
In total Ferguson says he’s “defended the Governor’s orders against 42 legal challenges.” Ferguson added that his office remains undefeated in those challenges.
Governor Inslee estimates that around 90% of state workers are vaccinated.
Anyone who remains unvaccinated while not operating under certain union exceptions have agreed to be fired next week.