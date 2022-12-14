REPUBLIC - Another lawsuit has been dropped against, Loren Culp, the polarizing political figure who once served as the city of Republic's police chief.
The former gubernatorial and congressional candidate issued a press release with information that detailed what he and a Ferry County deputy were being sued for and why U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Stanley Bastian dismissed the lawsuit.
According to court documents, the plaintiff in the case is Wendy Farris who claims she was wrongfully investigated and arrested for DUI in 2018.
Court records indicate that Ferry County Deputy Christine Clark and Loren Culp indeed did have the probable cause needed to interrogate Farris and arrest her after she was slow to comply with Clark's commands after being found slumped over the wheel in her vehicle at the junction of SR 20 and SR 21 on August 18, 2018 at 9:27 a.m.
Authorities say Farris showed signs of impairment when she was slow to react and comply to orders from law enforcement and failed a field sobriety test. During the course of the on-site investigation, Clark asked for Culp's assistance in deploying his drug-sniffing dog. The reportedly detected something of interest in the vehicle, but Farris' vehicle was never searched, despite being impounded. At the time, the Republic Police Department did not have a policy or custom to cross-contaminate vehicles with the odor of a controlled substance.
Farris was arrested and charged with DUI.
However, all charges against Farris were dropped after a blood test failed to detect the presence of drugs or alcohol.
Farris then filed suit against Clark and Culp claiming that they violated her Fourth Amendment.
Judge Bastian determined that there was enough evidence of probable cause to investigate Farris and arrest her, resulting in the dismissal of the lawsuit on Dec. 9, 2022.
Culp claims that accusations of him being a 'dirty cop' have compromised his political career. Culp lost to incumbent Dan Newhouse in the 2022 bid for representative of the 4th congressional district in Washington state.