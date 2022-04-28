GRAND COULEE - After canceling deals with two other contractors who fell short of their obligations with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the federal government has inked an agreement through a surety with a new builder.
Through an agreement with the surety-Berkley Insurance Company-the insurer has selected J.S. Held LLC to coordinate the project efforts with National Native American Construction Inc., who was selected to complete the project. An inaugural build date has yet to be set, but mobilization is expected to happen within the coming weeks. Reclamation anticipates that the project will take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Reclamation terminated the fire station contract with Innovative Construction and Design, a small business located in Post Falls, Idaho, in February 2021. This is the second termination Reclamation has executed for the contract. The U.S. government includes terms in its contracts that protect against financial losses in cases where the awarded contractor does not meet its contractual obligations. This protection is provided via performance bonds issued by a second party surety. Reclamation opened negotiations with ICD’s surety to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution to bring the contract to completion.
The construction contract was originally awarded in 2016 for $13,633,650.00 with a period of performance end date of April 30, 2018. The contract was terminated in March 2019. The initial termination was rescinded by agreement between Reclamation and the surety, in favor of allowing an approved third-party contractor to take over the project. Ultimately, the third-party contractor was unsuccessful, which resulted in the second termination in February 2021. The current contract price is $14,242,563.32.
The 22,000-square-foot fire station will provide space for vehicle and equipment storage along with separate crew areas for sleeping and dining, meeting/training rooms, offices, and a public reception area. Once completed, the new facility will ensure reliable protection for all Reclamation facilities and lands and assist local communities and other agencies through mutual aid agreements. The site of the new fire station is located at the west gate to the Grand Coulee Power Office industrial area near the intersection of Highway 155 and B Street.
Renderings of what the fire station will look like can be found here.