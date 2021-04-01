OTHELLO - The U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice have issued stiff penalties against Othello-based Multistar Industries.
The federal agencies stated that they both found that the chemical storage and distribution company violated multiple chemical accident prevention provisions of the Clean Air Act.
The Clean Air Act is a law designed to protect the public and first responders from dangerous chemicals.
Multistar’s Othello facility stores and distributes anhydrous ammonia and other chemicals.
According to the EPA, exposure to high concentrations to anhydrous ammonia, which is commonly used in industrial refrigeration, agricultural, and cold storage facilities, can lead to serious lung damage and death.
Between 2013 and 2017, EPA alleges that Multistar failed to comply with a section of the Clean Air Act which requires facilities that store more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia to be properly designed, operated and maintained to minimize the risk of an accidental release.
The EPA alleges that Multistar failed to properly design its ammonia storage and distribution system, adequately maintain inspection and testing records on certain equipment, and develop and implement written operating procedures for certain aspects of its ammonia operations consistent with industry standards.
The EPA also accuses Multistar of failing to promptly update deficiencies identified in required compliance audits and failed to meet requirements of a 2016 compliance order Multistar entered into with EPA.
“Facilities that store hazardous materials like anhydrous ammonia have an obligation to follow regulations designed to protect our communities and environment from potentially catastrophic consequences of accidents,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in Seattle. “Failure to comply with the law puts first responders and members of the surrounding community in harm’s way.”
In addition to requiring Multistar to pay a $135,000 penalty, the settlement requires the company to pay penalties if it violates the risk management program requirements at its ammonia storage and distribution facility, and provide compliance records and reports to EPA on a semi-annual basis.
This case is part of EPA’s Chemical Accident Risk Reduction National Compliance Initiative which focuses on minimizing the likelihood of chemical accidents and reducing the risk to people’s health and the environment.