Disgraced Basin City cattleman Cody Easterday will likely get a lot of time behind bars after bilking Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million.
The U.S. Justice Department has recommended that Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison, according to the Capital Press.
A memo was reportedly filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft “staggering.” The most time suggested by federal prosecutors was 12 years and seven months, according to the Capital Press.
Easterday will be sentenced on Oct. 4 in Yakima by a U.S. District Court Judge.
Easterday pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in March 2021. From 2016 to 2020, Easterday billed Tyson for more than 200,000 head of cattle that didn’t exist; Tyson lost $233 million as a result of Easterday’s scheme. Segale Properties of Tukwila was also defrauded out of $11 million.
As a result of Easterday’s confession to the crime and his efforts to liquidate assets to pay back the victims, the sentencing range was reportedly reduced by four to six years.
The Capital Press reports that Tyson is still out $170 million.