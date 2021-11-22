WENATCHEE - Chelan County officials are reporting the death of an incarcerated woman after she was found dead on Sunday at the Chelan County Jail.
The 42-year-old woman was found unresponsive when deputies attempted to serve her dinner at 5:17 p.m. CPR was immediately performed on the inmate, but to no avail.
The woman was booked into the jail earlier in the day and was being held in isolation in a quarantine cell. It has been standard operating procedure during COVID-19 to isolate individuals for three to 10 days until they are cleared by medical staff to be moved to general population housing units.
The death is now under investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, which is part of regular protocol when a situation like this arises.
An autopsy is pending. The inmate’s name is not being released at this time.