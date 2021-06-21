SPOKANE - A fertilizer manufacturer has been fined $25,500 by the state Department of Ecology for operating a mobile fertilizer reactor without an air quality permit at a site near Moses Lake.
The fine is the third in the past two years for Pasco-based Pacific Northwest Solutions. The company was fined $5,000 in both 2019 and 2020 for failing to properly test equipment to ensure it met air quality emissions standards, according to Ecology.
“Protecting air quality is not optional for businesses in our state — it’s the law,” said David Knight, Air Quality manager for Ecology’s Eastern Region. “We hope Pacific Northwest Solutions takes this penalty seriously and brings its operations into compliance.
This third penalty was issued after an Ecology inspector found the company’s mobile fertilizer reactor operating without a permit on March 8 of this year near Moses Lake. An investigation found the reactor produced a total of 650 tons of ammonium polyphosphate liquid fertilizer over three days, according to Ecology.
Pacific Northwest Solutions has 30 days to file an appeal with the Washington Pollution Control hearings board.