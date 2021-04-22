SOAP LAKE - It’s a story of heroic happenstance. A woman alone on the road in the middle of the night traveling through an area not well-known to her, only to cross paths with a fiery twisted heap of metal.
That was 39-year-old Candice Burt of Twisp last Saturday.
At around 1 a.m., Candace was driving on SR 17 on her way home from a road trip to Arizona when she spotted a burning vehicle on the side of the road near the north end of Soap Lake.
Washington State Troopers say Shaun Hagerty of Moses Lake was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed. State Patrolman John Bryant says Hagerty was driving while intoxicated when he lost control of his Acura sedan, struck a boulder which caused the vehicle to vault end-over-end. Bryant says the car landed on the passenger side and caught fire.
According to Candice’s story, she encountered the wreck moments after it happened.
“It happened so suddenly while I was driving, two long days of driving and just two hours from home: I saw something odd, a small fire on the side of the road, wait? An overturned car? It was 1am at night and I wasn’t sure what I saw, but I KNEW, my heart was racing. My adrenaline kicked in. There was a car on fire off the road with no one in sight. It’s a surreal, horrific thing to realize. That you need to see if someone needs medical help, call 911. I quickly turned the car around and parked with my headlights on it off the road as much as I could. It was smoking and a couple small fires were coming from the backside,” Candice stated on her Facebook page.
She immediately called 911.
“I had no idea what happened, what the situation was, how this car worked or even what side was up. Is there someone inside? I’m trying to find out but it’s so dark, I can’t see anything but I KNEW. I just knew. A horrible feeling. The windows and doors were all closed. The fire was growing. The door was jammed and wouldn’t open as it looked like the car had rolled high speed and was dented in. Didn’t even budge slightly. Car parts littered the road I noticed later. I was kicking the windows searching frantically for something to shatter them. The operator was asking me questions and I don’t know where I am, ‘oh my god I have to get inside this car. I’m sorry I can’t talk.’ It was becoming urgent. Time was moving slowly. I kept kicking, pounding and yelling at the car trying to figure out what to do, ‘anyone there? Hello?’ I was frantic to find a way in,” Candice explained.
Worried that her efforts were futile in finding a person inside, Candice said she finally got a sign.
“Then I saw or heard more movement, I’m not a sure what it was but I could tell someone was trapped in the smoke and fire. I’m yelling, crying into the phone come help us now! I can’t get the person out. There’s someone inside. Then I see the sun roof and I instinctively grab at anything I can, pounding it. I have to get inside. I will not watch someone burn to death. My fingers slide under the sun roof just slightly: ‘YES’ and I yank as hard as I can up, I feel a snap and I go ballistic on it.... pulling, yanking and the whole thing snaps off. There’s a man inside, upside down. His white shirt is bloody. He’s barely conscious. The smoke is pummeling out and I’m choking,” she said.
Knowing that the man was still alive, Candice says that’s when the situation she found herself in became critical.
“I am grabbing at the man’s seatbelt, it’s so tight I can’t find any buckle. He’s hanging from it and there’s no slack. ‘You have to move! You have to unbuckle! Now! Your car is going up in flames!’ I’m yelling at him. It seems to jerk him into ‘the here, the now.’ He’s grabbing at his seatbelt, awake now, his face is a bloody mess but it’s dark and I can’t see much. I’m choking on the toxic smoke and I know the man must be suffocating too. I’m still panicking, it’s chaotic. I’ve set the phone down with the 911 call, she’s still on the line, then suddenly the man hits the buckle somehow and I’m able to pull him out. He’s crawling. It’s obvious now the car could explode anytime, it’s on fire everywhere. The man is on the pavement crawling, he doesn’t seem to know where he is or what. His leg is on fire and I use my shoe to put it out, holding him back from the road he seems to want to crawl into, but that’s not safe either,” Candice added.
Moments after she pulled the man from the burning wreckage, emergency crews arrived to assist.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says Hagerty survived the crash, but if it wasn’t for Candice, he would have likely died in the fire.
Hagerty was treated at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata where it was discovered that he had been under the influence of intoxicants. Hagerty was arrested for DUI.
Candice Burt’s athletic ability may have been a factor in saving Hagerty’s life. Candice is a professional long-distance runner and owns the outdoor adventure company, Destination Trail.