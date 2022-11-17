The city of Leavenworth is the setting in a new Lifetime Channel movie that will air on Dec. 2. Known for its Christmas movies, Lifetime Channel picked Leavenworth for the romance film Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas which will debut on Dec. 2, 2022. The movie was reportedly shot in Leavenworth last year. The film starts actresses Valery Ortiz and Sarah Jane Morris as well as actor Brandon Quinn.
The website, Internet Movie Database describes the film's plot:
When a weather forecaster is asked to host her network's annual snow-cast in the wintry town of Leavenworth live with the network's morning show host and a longtime rival of hers, tension brews and romantic sparks fly between them on air.
A number of other films have been shot in Leavenworth over the years, but Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas is one of the few films that is mainly set in Leavenworth.