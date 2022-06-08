WENATCHEE - Firefighters from both sides of the Columbia River raced to the scene of a fire at the Keyes Fibre Packing plant in north Wenatchee off US-97A early Wenesday. The blaze was reported at 2:14 a.m. and crews arrived to find smoke and fire in one of the large packing ovens.
Chelan County 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 Chief Brian Brett says battling the blaze was tricky due to the extensive corridors throughout the building.
At around 4:30 p.m., firefighters managed to contain the fire to the oven and was turned over to Keyes Fibre.
There were no injuries.