WASHTUCNA - A fast-moving fire that continues to scorch farmland has swelled to at least 150 acres in size as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
The blaze reportedly was sparked by a lightning strike south of Washtucna earlier in the day and is burning eastward, away from town towards SR 26.
No evacuations have been issued due to the direction the fire is burning, but it is situated about a mile away from the small town.
Adams County Sheriff’s officials say the blaze is not under control and continues to cause problems for firefighters due to winds.
No buildings were reported to have burned and there have been no reports of injuries.
Another lightning-sparked fire torch 20 acres of land near O'Sullivan Dam in Grant County earlier Saturday.