SOAP LAKE - A fire burning northeast of Soap Lake appears to be incinerating brush close to some homes as of Thursday night.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the blaze is 10 acres in size, but is contained. It's burning in the 21000 block of Road A Northeast also known as High Hill Road.
Shortly after that fire started, a smaller blaze took form at 7th Avenue and SR 17 closer to Soap Lake near some mini storage units. That fire is also contained.
The causes of the fires are under investigation. However, two other fires that have happened within the last week in the Soap Lake area have been deemed as "suspicious in nature" by Grant County 7 Fire District Chief Kirk Shepard.