MOSES LAKE - Fire crews have been on the scene of a brush fire that has been burning up marsh land behind the movie theater in Moses Lake.
The City of Moses Lake Fire Department is on the scene and is being assisted by Grant County Fire District 5.
Fire officials say the blaze is burning marsh land behind Fairchild Cinema on the hill above it.
Firefighters were summoned to the fire scene just after 1:30 on Sunday afternoon.
Despite the fire's close proximity to the buildings, fire officials say structures weren't considered to be threatened because the wind was pushing the fire towards SR 17.
The cause and exact size of the fire is unknown.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.