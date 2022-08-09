ELLENSBURG — Possible thunderstorms with strong winds are concerns for firefighters on Tuesday at the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg.
Firefighters will be watchful for any new ignitions from possible lightning Tuesday night and Wednesday, along with increases in fire behavior with hotter weather and gusty winds.
“Strong outflow winds from passing storms could also reignite smoldering vegetation and experience rapid fire growth,” incident command stated. “Fire crews around the fire are prepared to defend existing containment lines and quickly engage new fire starts if needed.”
Firefighters on Monday worked on mop-up further into the interior of the fire, including near islands of unburned brush.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned about 5,800 acres since starting last Wednesday and is 40 percent contained.
About 390 personnel are assigned to the fire.