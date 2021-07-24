GRAND COULEE - Incident command says crews have made significant progress in containing the Northrup Fire burning near Grand Coulee.
State Route 155 has reopened after being closed since Thursday when the blaze sparked along the highway, near milepost 18 and Northrup Canyon Road.
The fire has burned about 442 acres and is listed at 20 percent contained as of Saturday morning.
About 40 homes remain under Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations. Crews plan to re-evaluate evacuation orders Saturday afternoon. A Level 3 evacuation notice is in place for one home in the north portion of the fire, and the residents have evacuated.
Firefighters on Friday progressed in establishing and securing containment lines. The Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Friday night. Unburned areas within the perimeter of the fire are expected to continue burning and residents in the area will likely continue to see smoke.
There are just over 100 personnel assigned to the the fire, along with 2 hand crews, 12 engines, two tenders and two helicopters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.