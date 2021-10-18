LEAVENWORTH - Firefighters in the region have been busy after a fire broke out in the Eagle Creek drainage area off the Chumstick Highway just north of Leavenworth on Monday.
The fire was sparked mid-day and is estimated to be 5-7 acres in size.
Crews say the fire was human-caused, but they have not confirmed the exact cause yet. Over 30 fire personnel responded to the blaze from multiple districts.
The fire is still active as of Monday night, but it is 100% contained. Containment means crews can confirm that the fire will not burn beyond a firefighting barrier whether its manmade or topographic.
Firefighters will work through the night to secure the line. The fire torched a couple of trees, but burned mostly brush.
Level 1 evacuations along Eagle Creek Road remain in effect.