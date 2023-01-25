WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden.
One motorhome was a total loss. A second motorhome had fire damage, fire officials told Newsradio 560 KPQ.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
The safe park is owned by the City of Wenatchee and provides a place to park as well as services for homeless people living in their vehicle.