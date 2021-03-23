QUINCY - An apartment building was damaged by fire Monday night in Quincy.
Grant County Fire District 3 responded to the Birch Street Apartments to find a 4,400 square foot building on fire.
Fire District 3 says three families were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist the three families with housing.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say the fire started outside the building.
Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters provided mutual aid.