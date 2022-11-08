OTHELLO - The investigation continues into the cause of the destructive fire that destroyed two homes in Othello on Saturday night.
At around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 5, a fire started at a home in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln. The fire from one home spread to a neighboring home, which resulted in the loss of two residential structures.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The families that were displaced by the fires are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.
A cause has not yet been disclosed as officials continue to search for a cause. Adams County Fire Marshal Andie Lorenz says the fire started on the exterior wall of the living room.