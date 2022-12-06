CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night.
Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m.
When the first fire crews arrived, Jackson says the structure was 90% collapsed; the building on Dumbarton Rd. was a total loss.
Jackson says the vacation cabin was occupied by its owners, western Washington residents, earlier in the day.
The location of where the fire started and its cause is still under investigation.
No one was hurt as the home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.