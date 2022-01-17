EPHRATA - A home near Ephrata was destroyed by fire Saturday night.
Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to the area of Road A Northwest and Road 12.3 Northwest for a reported structure fire.
Crews arrived to a home full-engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.
“Poor accessibility hampered firefighter’s initial efforts but the blaze was soon controlled,” officials added. Firefighters were on scene for about four hours due to extensive overhaul.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The homeowner is being assisted by the Red Cross with temporary shelter.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.