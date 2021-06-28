Screen Shot 2021-06-28 at 4.59.32 PM.png

ROYAL CITY - The former Cenex supply building and several vehicles were a total loss in a Saturday evening fire in Royal Camp.

Firefighters from Royal Slope Fire responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to the former supply building in Royal Camp, located about eight miles east of Royal City.

Crews arrived to find the structure fully-engulfed in flames.

The building and nearby vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.