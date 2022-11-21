LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee.
Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to protect nearby homes while dealing with ice and temperatures in the teens. Water tenders had to be used as there were no fire hydrants in the area.
No injuries were reported in the fire. The cabin, which dates back to 1929, was destroyed.
The Chelan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.