MOSES LAKE — Another home was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded just before 6 p.m. to a structure fire in the 6800 block of Ferguson Road. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to a couple of rooms, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
No injuries were reported in the fire. The homeowner was able to salvage some belongings.
The fire marshal’s office says the fire was likely caused by an overheated fan motor in the master bathroom. The fan had reportedly not been cleaned for some time.
Wednesday’s fire is the fifth house fire in the Moses Lake area since Oct. 20.