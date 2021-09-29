MOSES LAKE - A potato storage shed near Moses Lake was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from the Moses Lake Fire Department and Grant County Fire Districts 4 and responded to the commercial structure fire reported in the area of Road O Northeast and Wheeler Road, east of Moses Lake.
Grant PUD had to cut power to the area to keep firefighters safe, affecting customers form Road N Northeast to Road Q Northeast and Road 3 Northeast to Road 5 Northeast. The PUD did not have an estimated time for power to be restored.
As of 2:15 p.m., firefighters say the area remains an active fire scene. Wheeler Road is open.