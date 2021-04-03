UPDATE 8:30 p.m. -- The fire is out, but Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard says the House of Prayer Slavic Baptist Church is a total loss. Sheppard says no one was hurt. The cause of the blaze remains unknown. However, Sheppard says he was told by witnesses who initially reported that fire that the blaze appeared to have started in the rear of the building.
SOAP LAKE - Firefighters were in a frenzy trying to fight a blaze that took down the House of Prayer Slavic Baptist Church in Soap Lake Saturday evening.
Located at Division Street and 4th Place, Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says firefighters were summoned to the scene at 5:32 p.m.
Firefighters with Grant County Fire District 7 are the primary responders and District 13 is assisting.
Chief Stuckey says the church was fully consumed by fire. From photos and videos, the church appears to be a total loss.
Stuckey says the main part of the fire has been knocked down.
There’s no word on whether anyone has been injured or killed in the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.
Crews from Fire District 7 were also sent to a car fire in the area.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.