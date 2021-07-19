WENATCHEE - The Red Apple Fire’s swift scorching is the proof needed to prompt an ‘extreme’ fire rating in Chelan County. On Monday, Chelan County commissioners increased the fire hazard to the highest classification possible. Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb believes the county will be locked in at the ‘extreme’ level until at least September.
“The ongoing Red Apple Fire is an in-your-face reminder of the conditions that exist throughout Chelan County,” Plumb wrote in a press release.
Chelan County Public Works crews are now installing 70 signs with a message about the extreme fire danger in the county. Under the ‘extreme’ rating, temporary barricades will also be placed at 17 county roads for added emphasis and public awareness. The barricades do not mean that the road is closed.
“The barricades are meant to give people a heightened awareness that where they are going may become dangerous very quickly if a wildfire should occur,” Plumb said.