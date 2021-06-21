SOAP LAKE - Firefighters spent six hours extinguishing a fire that consumed nine haystacks north of Soap Lake on Saturday.
Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard says 200 tons of hay caught fire on Dry Coulee Road off SR 28 at around 6:30 p.m. Sheppard says the nine haystacks that had ignited were all within 20 feet of each other. The blaze also sparked a 2-acre wildland fire.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
Sheppard says the haystack fires were not arson-caused and believes it was started by farm equipment that was operating nearby, but the exact cause via the fire marshal’s office has not yet been disclosed to iFIBER ONE News.
The hay belonged to farmer Bill Stevens; the same person who co-owns the Microtel, coffee stand, and FatBurger/Buffalo’s in George.