SOAP LAKE - What was a home for a single father and his two teenage kids is now a pile of charred rubble.
Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard says crews were summoned to a single-wide mobile home with multiple add-ons at 630 2nd Ave. NE in Soap Lake at 5:33 p.m.
Sheppard says the fire started in the kitchen near the fridge, but the exact cause of the blaze is unknown. The home was a total loss. Sheppard says it took 2.5 hours before the blaze was brought under control.
No one was hurt, but three dogs are missing.