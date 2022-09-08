CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources investigators are seeking a number of potential witnesses relating to the cause of the Union Valley Fire north of Chelan.
Fire investigators are attempting to contact witnesses with information to the cause and initial location of the fire first reported at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 30 along Union Valley Road.
“Specifically, fire investigators are attempting to locate and speak with occupants of a small white sedan, a new model white GMC pickup truck and a red Dodge pickup truck,” investigators stated.
Investigators say the listed vehicles may have passed a green and white dump truck towing an excavator in the area of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact fire investigator Bruce Long at bruce.long@dnr.wa.gov.
The Union Valley Fire burned about 25 acres, causing Level 3 evacuations for a number of residents. No homes were damaged.