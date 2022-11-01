MOSES LAKE - Grant County’s fire marshal has released the cause of the blaze that killed a 72-year-old Patricia Mahaffey over the weekend in Moses Lake.
Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski says the blaze was sparked by a cigarette that ignited Mahaffey’s medical oxygen supply. It’s believed that Mahaffey was smoking in her bedroom and the oxygen in the tube that ran from her bedroom to an oxygen condenser in the living room caught fire.
Mahaffey’s body was found in her bedroom area after the fire subsided.
Another person living in the home escaped with minor smoke inhalation.
The home was situated in the Harvest Manor mobile home park off of Airway Drive in Moses Lake.